KGF Star Yash Had 'Two Meetings' With Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar for Brahmastra 2 & He Decided This?

KGF superstar Yash reportedly had two meetings with Bollywood filmmakers Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar for their highly ambitious film franchise Brahmastra. Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra Part I: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan, has been a raging success this year.

Of late, there had been rumours doing the rounds that KGF actor Yash was approached to play Dev in Brahmastra Part II: Dev. Even though the rumours were categorically denied by Karan Johar in an interview, Ayan Mukerji said that he loves Yash and “it would be great if he plays Dev.”

Now a recent report in Bollywood Hungama claims that Yash had two meetings with Ayan and Karan to discuss Brahmastra 2, but unfortunately, things did not materialise.

“He felt the film won’t be an ideal follow-up to KGF 2. It’s a plain and simple reason, and certainly, the only one to turn down the offer. He wanted to do something bigger, rather than entering someone else’s franchise by being a father,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

As per the report, Brahmastra makers are looking to make the film even bigger with the addition of a star from the South film industry, thereby giving it a pan-India appeal. “They are now in the process of shortlisting a couple of more names from the South to play the part. It would be interesting to see if anyone takes up the role of Dev,” the source further said.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji and Prime Focus and directed and written by Ayan, the film also features Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shah Rukh Khan in extended cameos.

