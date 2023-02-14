Kannada stars Rishab Shetty, Yash and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in Bengaluru. The Prime Minister was in the city to inaugurate Aero India 2023. The meeting took place over Sunday dinner hosted at Raj Bhawan during PM Modi’s Karnataka visit. According to reports, during the interactions, the KGF actor urged PM Modi to build one single film city with all the necessary facilities for filming. It is said that Yash shared with the latter that instead of going abroad, they can shoot the film here if a proper film city is built in India.

Yash also expressed his happiness and said that the prime minister heard them patiently and shared his vision for the film industry.

Speaking with ANI, Yash shared, “I felt very happy. He (PM Modi) listened to us patiently and spoke about his vision for the film industry. He also asked us about our expectations, what we are looking at, what we expected from the government, and what we can do as an industry for the country.”

The actor also shared that he was impressed with PM Modi’s knowledge about the minute details of the industry and the possibility of what they can do. “He called it a soft power. He has a big vision for the industry, he was appreciating our work. It was a wonderful experience. As always our Prime Minister was very inspiring,” he added.

The official Twitter handle of Karnataka BJP posted a picture of PM Modi along with Yash, Rishab Shetty, late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, and Aiyyo Shraddha. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Karnataka film stalwarts in Bengaluru. He discussed his contributions to culture, new India and the progress of Karnataka,” the caption of the post read.

Rishab Shetty also expressed his pleasure of meeting PM Modi and shared, “Inspiring meeting PM Narendra Modi ಅವರು (They are) as we discussed the role of the Entertainment industry in shaping New India and Progressive Karnataka. Proud to contribute towards building a better India. Your visionary leadership inspires us and your encouragement means the world to us.”

Inspiring meeting PM @narendramodi ಅವರು as we discussed role of Entertainment industry in shaping New India and Progressive Karnataka. Proud to contribute towards #BuildingABetterIndia 🇮🇳 Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/M95vv2cJk2— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) February 13, 2023

According to sources reported by Hindustan Times, PM Modi discussed different subjects during the interaction. He told the actors that the film industries of the southern states have given a great boost to India’s culture and identity through their work. He also appreciated how they have encouraged the participation of women and other topics including the Kannada language, culture, cinema, theatre, film industry, sports, sporting infrastructure, youth empowerment, talent and business opportunities among others.

