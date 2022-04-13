KGF Star Yash On His Comparison With Prabhas: ' I Take It As a Compliment Because...'

Kannada actor Yash will soon be seen in the much-anticipated KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to his 2018 blockbuster KGF Chapter 1. The Prashanth Neel directorial certainly showed how Kannada cinema can also create movies that deliver on the audience’s expectations. This may remind many of how Telugu star Prabhas’ Bahubali became a pivotal movie in terms of taking Telugu cinema on a global stage.

Responding to the comparison made by a fan, Yash told Bollywood Hungama, “I will be the first Yash- Prabhas is also a fantastic actor with all due respect." He also added, “I will take it as a compliment because of all that Prabhas has achieved." The 36-year-old actor added that he always believes in how to “be yourself," and comparison is something he always tends to stay away from.

The actor also addressed the speculations that his character in the film, Rocky is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan’s 70s angry young man roles. Yash said that in a way, KGF’s essence of the belief system, which comprises the hero and his heroism, has been inspired by the kind of films that starred Big B in the 70s Hindi cinema. However, Yash also clarified, “It has nothing to do with any film but in general, the kind of films they used to make, the essence is the same, what the whole of India wants to see." Yash also added that whoever he meets tells him that they love those kinds of films.

Advertisement

In KGF, Rocky essays the role of a deadly smuggler who attempts to take over the gold mining empire in Kolar Gold Fields. However, as the trailer of the upcoming movie has shown, Rocky has a lot of enemies ready to take his place and his claim to KGF. The upcoming movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. KGF will be released on April 14.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.