KGF Star Yash, On Lookout For His Next Big Opportunity, Now Open To New Projects

South star Yash has received pan-India acclaim with the success of his KGF franchise. Since then, his fans have been waiting for an update on the third instalment. Recently, a Telugu news channel interviewed the film’s production house, Homable Films’ head Vijay Kiragandur. In the chat, Vijay shared that Yash might not appear in KGF 5. He said that the leading men in big Hollywood franchises like James Bond, Disney or Marvel films are frequently replaced, and Yash is no exception. This has upset Yash’s fans. But amid these speculations, the actor keeps up his positive demeanour.

Yash, in a recent interview, said that he is open to more projects. He said that he knows how to win and can strive for it, and he just has to find a new opportunity to win. To quote, the actor said: “More than dealing with a win, a new win is more important to me. I don’t feel bad if I die fighting; I am in the fight, that should be important."

This has, ofcourse, won the hearts of his admirers. The actor seems to be on the lookout for another suitable project for him in the industry. It is also said various directors and producers are contacting him for films.

Vijay, in that interview, also said that KGF: Chapter 3 will begin its production by 2025 due to its director Prashanth Neel’s commitment to the Prabhas-led Salaar.

