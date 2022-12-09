KGF Star Yash, Radhika Pandit Celebrate 6 Years Of Marital Bliss; Actress Drops Unseen Vacay Pics

KGF actor and South superstar Yash and his wife, Radhika Pandit are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary today. Yash and Radhika are also blessed with two wonderful kids, Ayra and Yatharv. The much-in-love couple often treat their fans to adorable glimpses from their personal life, and their fans can’t stop gushing over them. As the duo complete 6 years of marital bliss today, Radhika Pandit took to Instagram to post a couple of unseen pics from their married life along with a heartwarming note.

Taking to her Instagram handle,, Radhika Pandit shared a series of pictures with her husband, Yash, to mark their 6th wedding anniversary. The first two pictures were from their romantic getaway at a beautiful location, and it simply melted our hearts in no time. While the couple was seen lost in each other’s eyes in one of the pictures, the other one showed Yash giving a sweet peck on Radhika’s cheek.

In another picture from one of their vacations, Yash and Radhika were seen twinning with each other in white. The much-in-love couple looked stunning together, and their cutesy camaraderie was unmissable. Whereas the fourth picture showed the couple sitting inside their house in their casual outfits and playing a board game.

However, what caught our attention is the last picture in the post - which showed the couple sitting inside their house and performing a puja. Dressed in their respective traditional ensembles, the duo looked perfect together. Along with the pictures, Radhika penned an equally beautiful note, that reads, “This is us.. we can be a lil filmy, a lil playful, a lil religious, a lil serious but a lot REAL.. Thank you for making these six years of married life with u magical yet Real. Happy Anniversary. Love you."

Check out the post here:

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to send them good wishes. While one fan wrote, “Happy anniversary ♥️," another wrote, “Happy Anniversary ❤️ . God bless you both ." A third fan commented, “Happy anniversary Love’s ."

On the work front, Yash is currently busy working with director Narthan for his 19th venture. Post the success of his blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 2, ardent fans of the actor are eagerly waiting to see him back on the silver screen.

Radhika Pandit, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2019 film Aadi Lakshmi Puraana. She rose to fame with commercially successful films like Hudugaru, Addhuri, Drama, Bahaddur, and Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari.

