Hrithik Roshan was criticised for portraying a negative character in Vikram Vedha. It seems that after doing this film, the actor has learnt a lesson about picking up negative roles in movies. Recently, he rejected the offer of a big film. According to reports, director Nitesh Tiwari offered Hrithik a special role in his upcoming film Ramayan, but the actor allegedly said that he does not want to repeat the mistake of playing a negative role.

Director Nitesh Tiwari has been wanting to bring Ramayan to the big screen for a long time and he has mentioned this multiple times in various interviews and events. He has also reportedly planned to collaborate with Madhu Mantena and Allu Arvind as producers of Ramayan. It has been reported that he spoke with Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. And when it seemed that everything had been finalised, Hrithik Roshan decided not to work in Ramayan. Bollywood Hungama has said that Hrithik has opted out of this film.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Hrithik Roshan no longer wants to play negative roles. The actor loved Nitesh’s upcoming Ramayan script but he only wants to be a movie hero. The failure of his previous film, Vikram Vedha, has taught him this lesson, as per the report. After the film failed at the box office, Hrithik said that now he will choose the next script only after taking into account the audience.

According to sources, Hrithik refused to play the role of Raavan, even after Tiwari and Mantena tried hard to convince him. The director then began looking for a new actor. According to sources, the producers are currently considering KGF star Yash for the role of Raavan. Yash will play Raavan in this movie, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, who will play Lord Ram, if everything goes according to plan, the report has claimed. Deepika Padukone will reportedly play the female lead in the film.

Yash, best known for his portrayal of Rocky Bhai in the KGF franchise, will soon be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and their dynamics will be interesting to watch in Ramayan.

