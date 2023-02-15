Kannada actor Yash is a complete family man. Taking time out from his busy work schedule, he jetted off on a vacation with his actress-wife Radhika Pandit. This Valentine’s Day, the couple decided to spend some time together. The two were spotted at the Udaipur airport. Their videos and pictures have surfaced on social media. Radhika then shared a cute picture with Yash, against a dreamy backdrop of Udaipur, Rajasthan. In the picture, she can be seen donning a green dress. Yash can be seen in a white tee and black pants, layered with a black jacket.

Radhika penned a heartfelt note in the post’s caption. It reads: “Love has a loud echo… Happy Valentine’s!” The couple are proud parents of daughter Ayra and son Yatharv.

Earlier in the day, a video of Yash and Radhika, holding hands as they exited the Udaipur airport left us in awe.

On Sunday, February 12, Yash — along with Rishab Shetty and Ashwini Puneeth — met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru for a dinner hosted at Raj Bhawan. Speaking with ANI, Yash shared that he felt very happy that PM Modi listened to them patiently and spoke about his vision for the film industry. “He also asked us about our expectations, what we are looking at, what we expected from the government, and what we can do as an industry for the country,” he added.

Yash was last seen in Prasanth Neel’s directorial KGF: Chapter 2. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crores worldwide. There are reports that the actor has a film lined up, which is yet to be officially announced. Radhika Pandit was last seen in the 2019-film, Aadi Lakshmi Puraana. She is also yet to announce her upcoming film.

