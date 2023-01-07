KGF Star Yash Thanks Fans Ahead Of His Birthday With Promise Of Update On New Project

Yash is one of the biggest names in the South film industry. The actor gained international recognition for his portrayal of Rocky Bhai in the KGF franchise. Fans have been impatiently awaiting the film’s third instalment, which is supposed to be announced on his birthday. Yes, it was highly expected that an update regarding his upcoming film, Yash19, would be revealed on January 8, as a gift to his followers. The actor wrote a letter and requested his fans to wait patiently for the announcement of his upcoming project.

Yash posted a note on social media to say that he is working on something, but needs more time. He urged his followers to have patience and stated that it was unlikely that the announcement of his next project would be made on January 8. The actor thanked fans for showering him with their “unconditional love and compassion”, particularly on his birthdays. He referred to his supporters as “my strength” and said that he doesn’t celebrate birthdays, but the excitement of his “fans” has made the day special.

On Yash’s birthdays, fans have started a special display picture revolution. His admirers have changed their Twitter display picture, and have uploaded a picture of Yash. This campaign has caught the attention of many, and now more people are joining this trend.

Yash will reportedly collaborate with director Narthan for an untitled movie. Pooja Hegde is believed been contacted for the role of the female lead in the film. No official confirmation has been given as of yet.

Yash recently attended a wedding in Bengaluru with his wife Radhika Pandit, and it was there that he responded about his upcoming film. When a journalist inquired about Yash19, he simply waved, nodded, and grinned broadly. The video went viral on the internet.

Two mega-budget proposals from Bollywood are among the other offers he has in his kitty, a source close to Yash revealed to Pinkvilla. “Excel is hoping to work with Yash once more on a significant project after KGF 2," said the source. They have reportedly agreed to work on Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s mythological epic Karna, which is based on the Mahabharata. According to a person familiar with the situation, ROMP and Excel are eager to cast the Kannada star as one of the leads in the two-part epic.

