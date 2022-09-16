KGF Star Yash, Wife Radhika Give Major Couple Goals At SIIMA 2022

Kannada superstar Yash needs no introduction. The actor has redefined mass action entertainers with the KGF film franchise. He has successfully cultivated a huge fan following after the success KGF: Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. On his personal front, Yash is a loving husband to his wife Radhika Pandit and a doting father to two children, Arya and Yatharv.

Yash and Radhika often give fans major couple goals on social media with their mushy pictures. Recently, the celebrity couple attended the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards, which was held in Bengaluru on September 10 and 11. After attending the star-studded awards night last week, Radhika Pandit shared a streak of pre-event pictures of herself with Yash on Instagram yesterday.

In the pictures, Yash looked suave in an all-white ensemble with suede boots while Radhika looked stunning in a Kanjivaram saree. She also penned a sweet note to thank the team that worked behind their looks for SIIMA 2022. The caption of her post read – “Throwback Thursday calls for an appreciation post for my team who was behind our look for the evening! They have been my core team on many of my films.”

In no time after Yash and Radhika’s pictures surfaced on the internet, netizens were swooning over the power couple. They flooded the comment section of her post with love and praise for the man and wife. “Hayeeeee,” wrote one Instagram user adding red heart emojis, while another user called them a “Couple made in heaven.”

Yash, who gave a power-packed performance in KGF: Chapter 2, is yet to announce his next film. The working title of his upcoming film is Yash19. On the other hand, Radhika has taken a break from her acting career after giving birth to their two children. She has not announced her comeback in films as of now.

