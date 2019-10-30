Take the pledge to vote

KGF Star Yash, Wife Radhika Pandit Blessed with Second Child

As per reports, the couple conceived their second child, a baby boy, at a private hospital in Bangalore on Wednesday.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2019, 11:11 AM IST
KGF Star Yash, Wife Radhika Pandit Blessed with Second Child
Image: Yash, Radhika Pandit, Arya/Instagram

Yash and Radhika Pandit have welcomed home a baby boy. Radhika was earlier reported to be taken to a hospital for delivery and reports have now confirmed that the couple have conceived a boy. Yash and Radhika now have added another member to their family, a second child. The duo is already parents to Arya, who they welcomed ten months ago in December. Seems like Arya will be excited to welcome her little brother home.

As per sources, Radhika was admitted to Fortis hospital in Bangalore, which is where she delivered the baby boy. Radhika made sure to keep her delivery news quiet. Only a few days back, she shared some pics from her baby shower that was hosted for her by close friends. However, she did not drop a hint about her delivery date. The couple and their daughter Arya had even posed for an adorable picture on the occasion of Diwali and the focus of Radhika's pregnancy was suddenly shifted from her towards cute Arya.

As per filmibeat.com, the couple doesn't plan on sharing pictures of the baby boy just yet and will reportedly wait for a few months like they did with Arya. Naturally, fans of the couple will be ardently waiting for them to reveal the news and the baby boy's first pics soon.

Earlier, as she shared pics from her recent baby shower, Radhika wrote on Instagram, "My girl gang threw a Surprise Baby shower for me!! It was Fabulous.. with a Bee theme 🐝Thank you to all the Aunties to Bee for this BEE..AUTIFUL shower♥️!! Love u guys 😘." (sic)

