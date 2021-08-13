KGF Star Yash, Wife Radhika Pandit Celebrate 5 Years of Engagement with Unseen Video

Kannada film superstars Yash and Radhika Pandit recently celebrated 5 years of their engagement ceremony. The actor is best known for playing the gangster Rocky in KGF. The couple had gotten engaged in 2016 and tied the knot in December of the same year. Celebrating their engagement anniversary, Radhika shared an unseen video from the ceremony and the party after. In the video, the couple could be seen getting ready and then exchanging rings in the presence of their friends and family. Radhika also urged people to share more memories related to their engagement.

Captioning the video, she wrote, “It’s been 5yrs today that I got engaged to this incredible man, in my favorite place with my favorite people being around! I still remember this day, like it was yesterday.. sharing this video just to relive that perfect day again P.S: A shout out to all my dear friends who were a part of that special day to share any pic u have of that day, pic of the decor, or an invite, or anything u have memories attached to. Tag me @radhikapandit while uploading. @thenameisyash."

Radhika shared another picture with Yash, where she could be seen embracing him. She wrote, “No.. I am not trying to strangle him, even after 5yrs of living together i still love it (sic)."

Meanwhile, Radhika and Yash are parents to two children. They have a baby girl named Ayra, whom they welcomed on December 2, 2018. They were blessed with baby boy Yatharv on October 30, 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash will be next seen in KGF Chapter 2.The film Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Sreenidhi Shetty in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here