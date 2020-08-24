KGF Star Yash's Selfie with Daughter Goes Viral, Sunayana Fozdar to Replace Neha Mehta in TMKOC?

Kannada star Yash and his little daughter Ayra are one of the most adorable father-daughter duos. She often appears in her father’s Instagram feed to give netizens must-see moments.

Another adorable selfie has resurfaced on social media which has Yash twinning with his baby girl. The selfie was taken and shared by the 34-year-old actor to the photo-sharing platform on New Year’s Eve. Yash is holding Ayra who helped him start the New Year in the "best" possible way giving the camera the most unmissable expression.

Read: Yash’s Daughter Ayra Bests Her Father's Expressions in This Cute Selfie

Popular television show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah will see some significant changes in the coming week. It was earlier reported that actress Neha Mehta is quitting the show after 12 years. Reportedly, Neha did not shoot any new episodes for TMKOC post COVID-19 lockdown.

Now, it seems like the makers of the show have already found the replacement for the actress. As per a Times of India report, TV actress Sunayana Fozdar will be stepping into the shoes of Neha to play the character of Anjali Mehta, the wife of Taarak Mehta.

Read: Sunayana Fozdar Replaces Neha Mehta as Anjali Bhabhi in Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik was recently on the receiving end of online abuse and trolling from Salman Khan fans after he said that his favorite actor was Shah Rukh Khan. For context, Amaal had made his debut as a composer by creating three songs for Salman Khan's 2014 film Jai Ho. Fans were enraged that Salman was not his favorite actor.

After trolls started abusing the composer, many more defended him by saying that even if he got his debut in a Salman Khan film, he was best known for his compositions in later films including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Read: Salman Khan Fans Troll Amaal Mallik for Saying That Shah Rukh Khan is His Favourite Actor, Singer Replies

Sushant Singh Rajput fans are demanding the ban of The Kapil Sharma Show because Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is among its producers.

On Monday, a user urged on a Facebook group named Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput #SSR: "Dear members, Totally boycott The Kapil Sharma Show."

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Demand Boycott of Salman Khan Co-produced The Kapil Sharma Show

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently expressed her opinion on the existing reservation system in India which has left many unhappy. #BoycottKangana started trending on social media with many calling the actress out for presenting a 'biased' view on the subject.

Kangana wrote, "Cast system has been rejected by modern Indians, in small towns every one knows it’s not acceptable anymore by law and order its nothing more than a sadistic pleasure for few, only our constitution is holding on to it in terms of reservations, Let Go Of It, Lets Talk About It (sic)."

Read: Kangana Ranaut Criticised on Twitter for Views on Reservation

Come back tomorrow for more entertinment news.