KGF Star Yash’s Wife Radhika Pandit Has A Cute New Year Wish For Her Followers

KGF actor Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit left showbiz after her marriage. But the former actress maintains a strong social media presence. Radhika is often seen dropping adorable pictures with her family on Instagram, giving glimpses of her whereabouts to her fans. Recently, the 38-year-old shared a lovely video on her ‘gram. In the clip, she can be seen along with her kids, Ayra and Yatharv. She wished her followers a Happy New Year. “Wishing you all a year filled with happiness and good health. A very Happy new year!! 2023. Happy New Year 2023 to you and your family..!,” Radhika captioned her post. She hashtagged her post with the words #radhikapandit #nimmaRP.

The cute clip captured the Moggina Manasu actress having a gala time with her little ones. The trio sat on a striped carpet on a lawn in a serene outdoor setting, surrounded by lush greenery, overlooking the distant blue sea. Dressed in a sunny yellow dress, Radhika was seen sitting with Ayra and Yatharv on either side. Sporting wide smiles, the trio wished everyone a “Happy New Year” in chorus, beaming with joy.

Radhika’s fans queued up in the comment section to wish the diva, gushing at her heartwarming clip. “Aww the cutesttt wish ever!!,” noted one user. “Cutest video ever,” quipped another. “Happy new year, 2023, Rocking family,” commented a third individual. Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani also wished Radhika and her family a prosperous “Happy New Year”.

She seems to be living her dream life with her husband and kids. Radhika often drops happy snaps with her family on social media, making fans go gaga. Check out this candid picture she shared recently, where the doting mother appears to delve into Christmas festivities with her children. Radhika and her kids are captured in all smiles, wearing Santa Claus caps and opening presents.

Yash and Radhika got married in 2016 at a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa. The star couple welcomed their firstborn Ayra in 2018, and the next year, the pair was blessed with little Yatharv.

