KGF Star Yash’s Wife Radhika Pandit Pens Adorable Note On Her Father’s Birthday

Former Kannada actress Radhika Pandit might have ditched the life of glitz and glam, but the 38-year-old maintains a strong social media presence. Radhika, who left the entertainment world after getting married to KGF star Yash in December 2016, often drops adorable pictures with her family on Instagram, keeping her fans updated on her whereabouts. Recently, she penned a heartwarming birthday note for her father. The post has grabbed the attention of Internet users for its sheer simplicity.

Calling herself a “Pappa’s princess”, Radhika wrote: “Pappa’s princess… Always. Pappa’s little girl… Forever. Happy birthday, Pappa.” The lovely snap captured the Mr and Mrs Ramachari actress hugging her father in an outdoor setting, beside a tranquil beach. Radhika looked pretty as always, dressed in a dusty-mustard co-ord set, teamed with a pair of white sneakers.

The Kannada beauty’s father sported an all-black ensemble, comprising a small-printed tee and trousers. The father-daughter duo sported big smiles on their faces, exuding a perfect family moment. The pictures did not take much time to bring in netizens, who dropped adorable reactions in the comments.

“You truly are an invaluable jewel of an artist Radhika mam. A blessing to all of us” lavished one user. “Papa’s gal,” quipped another. Many others wished Radhika’s father a happy birthday and added red heart emojis in the comment section.

Radhika and her father share a strong bond. Earlier, the actress uploaded another sweet picture of her father and her kids, Ayra and Yatharva, enjoying a fun scooter ride. She even called her dearest dad the “safest driver in the world.”

Besides being a daddy’s princess, Radhika is also a doting mother and an affectionate wife. Her IG feed is filled with special moments, where she can be seen spending a gala time with her family. Radhika and Yash welcomed Arya, their firstborn, in 2018; while the couple was blessed with Yatharva the following year.

