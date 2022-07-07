KGF Star Yash’s Wife Radhika Pandit Shares Adorable Picture with Their Kids; Fans Call It ‘Rocking Family’

Actress Radhika Pandit might be away from the big screens but she continues to rule the hearts of her fans. Wife of KGF actor Yash, Radhika is highly active on social media and never leaves a chance to share glimpses of her life with her fans. As Radhika completed 500 posts on Instagram, she made sure to make the 500th photo really special. She blessed fans' feeds with a beautiful family picture and we bet it will melt your hearts.

Radhika’s Instagram is flooded with beautiful frames of her perfect family. Meanwhile, her 500th post makes an addition to the priceless moments of her family. In the beautifully captured frame, Radhika and Yash can be seen posing with Ayra and Yatharv. While Yash is holding his little girl, Yatharv is posing alongside mommy Radhika. The KGF actor opted for a black sweatshirt whereas his wife donned a casual blue kurta for the photoshoot. The kids were seen dressed in cool summer casual outfits. Everything is picture-perfect but one thing which caught out eyes was their beautiful smiles. To caption the photo, Radhika wrote, “A special one for my 500th pic!” followed by a red heart and evil eye emoticon.

Fans filled the comments section with love and praises for the amazing family. One of the users commented, “Rocking family.” While another one wrote, “A perfect family portrait! May God bless you Ma'am with Yash Sir always, with your beautiful kids, living happily ever after as a strong family “

Meanwhile on the work front, after getting married in 2016 to Yash, Radhika took a short break and made a comeback on the screens in 2019 with Aadi Lakshmi Puraana. At the same time, Yash is riding high on the success of KGF: Chapter 2 and is gearing up for his next projects.

