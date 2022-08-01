KGF Superstar Yash Enjoys Delicious Ice-Cream During His Italian Vacay With Wife Radhika Pandit

Actor Yash has jetted off to Italy to spend some quality time with his family away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz industry. The KGF star and his wife Radhika Pandit have been giving fans a glimpse of their adventurous exploits via social media. A new photo of Yash enjoying some delicious ice cream has surfaced online.

Yash opted for a blue T-shirt paired with denim jeans to complete his off-duty look. His signature bun and rugged beard just accentuated his macho personality. The snap features Yash scraping out a tad bit of the ice cream to satisfy his sweet tooth. Radhika Pandit captioned it, “He totally deserves more than a scoop…isn’t it.”

Just a few days ago, Radhika Pandit explained how Italy has cast an irrevocable spell on them. Praising the mouth-watering delicacies and scenic beauty, Radhika called the popular tourist destination a beautiful combination of the sea and the hills. She wrote, “This country literally spells Love.. and how! Warm people, stunning sights, delicious food. A brilliant combination of the sea and the hills! Still guessing which place it is.. u just got to spell Love!”

Italy or not, Yash and KGF are popular beyond borders. The South star shared a picture alongside his well-wishers explaining how their love has reached him beyond geographical boundaries. The actor wrote, “Your love for me reaches beyond borders, I accept it with open arms. A huge thank you to these wonderful fans I met from Italy and Bangladesh for staying post working hours and making it special for us.”

On the professional front, Yash reprised his role as gangster Rocky in KGF: Chapter 2. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film that was released in April, emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian movies of all time. The actor is likely to return for KGF 3.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here