KGF to Kala, List of Films With Highest Pre-release Business of Telugu Dubbed Version

The popularity of dubbed films has grown not just in the Hindi belt but across the South as well. KGF Chapter 1 was released 3 years ago and it managed to entertain and inform the audience and also collect good money at the box office. KGF2 starring Yash has once again given momentum to the Telugu dubbing market.

1) KGF2

KGF Chapter 2 or KGF2 has been written and directed by Prashant Neil and produced by Vijay Kiranandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The movie is the second installment of the super hit 2018 movie KGF: Chapter 1. The movie grossed over 78 crores pre-release business, ranking number 1 in the list of highest-grossing dubbed films in Telugu.

2) 2.0

RELATED NEWS Tovino Thomas Stays Under Supervision in ICU, Clinically Stable for His Injuries

Directed by Shankar with Rajinikanth in the lead, the film is a sequel to Enthiran. Trade groups sustained a loss of Rs 20 crores on the Telugu dubbed version of this film.

Advertisement

3) I

This romantic action thriller film was written and directed by S. Shankar. The film features Vikram, Amy Jackson, and Suresh Gopi. The movie did a pre-release business of Rs 39 crore.

4) Kala

Directed by Paa Ranjith starring Rajinikanth turned everyone’s expectations upside down and was a disaster at the box office. The movie grossed Rs 33 crores in pre-release business.

5) Kabali

Grossing over Rs 294 crores and ranked the eighth highest-grossing movie. It had a pre-release business of Rs 31 crores. The movie was directed by Paa Ranjith with Rajinikanth in the lead.

6) Robot

Robot starring Rajinikanth and directed by Shankar grossed Rs 288 crores. The film ranked ninth among the highest-grossing films from the south. In Telugu, the movie had a pre-release business of Rs 27 crore.

7) Singam 3

The first two films of the series were huge hits. This one did a pre-release business of Rs 20 crore but was a disaster at the box office.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.