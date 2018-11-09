KGF Trailer: The Biggest Ever Kannada Film Looks Impressive

The Kannada film industry can have a game-changer in forthcoming film KGF, a story about the bloodthirsty gangsters of Mumbai and Karnataka’s Kolar goldmines. The first trailer of the film was released amidst much fanfare in Bengaluru.The film features Yash as Rocky, who learns his life-lessons the hard way on the streets of Mumbai where he begins his career as a shoeshine. Slowly and steadily, he rises in the world of crime. His life takes a turn when reaches Kolar where he is up against the local mobsters.Set in the backdrop of the ‘70s, the two-part period film is believed to be the most expensive film ever made in the Kannada film industry.The film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken and Achyuth Rao in pivotal roles.KGF will also see Tamannaah Bhatia in a special song sequence. In an earlier conversation with IANS, she said, “This is the first time I will be doing a retro number. I've never had such a fun-filled fulfilling experience like I did on this dance sequence. It is a retro cabaret set-up and I've never attempted to do this before so, it was a learning experience of sorts.”Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 1 will hit the screens on December 21, 2018.