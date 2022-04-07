KGF Verse: Rocky Bhai’s Avatars Become Fastest NFT Token To Be Sold In Record Time

KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to hit theatres on April 14. Starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, the film is one of the most awaited ones of the year. Needless to say, the KGF franchise gave the Indian audience an extraordinary hero in the form of Rocky Bhai. The love for the character has only been on the rise, with fans going crazy in anticipation of Chapter 2.

While fans are eagerly waiting for KGF Chapter 2, the makers are keeping the fandom going, by introducing the ‘KGFverse’ where the fans of Yash, can explore and experience Rocky Bhai’s Duniya - ‘KGFverse’ in the Metaverse. However, even before its release, KGF 2 is setting records. Rocky Bhai’s new avatars from the KGFverse have now become the fastest to sell out 1000 NFT Tokens in India.

KGFverse is a digital avatar-based universe dedicated to Yash’s fans. Unveiling in parts, in the days to come, the makers are enabling the fan community to build a series of virtual environments and games as an extension of the franchise into the Metaverse. Starting with owning the tokens of El-Dorado (the book on which the KGF franchise is based), fans can become part of an exclusive club that gives them access to avatars, props, land parcels and other memorabilia from the movie in the form of NFTs. Members will also get exclusive access to other NFTs, surprise airdrops and the opportunity to attend in-person events of the movie.

KGF Chapter 2 is not the first movie to have its metaverse version. Earlier Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam and Ajay Devgn’s Rudra also had their metaverse version.

Meanwhile, releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

