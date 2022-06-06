KGF’s Rocky Bhai Aka Yash Opens Up About His Struggling Days

Kannada superstar Yash has grabbed all the eyeballs following the massive success of his KGF franchise. He became a national hero with his power-packed performance. It is safe to say, Yash has made a strong place in the world of cinema with his hard work, over the years. But little did you know, the actor wasn’t born with a silver spoon. He had his fair share of ups and downs. In a recent interview with a news portal, the actor recalled the struggles during his initial days in the cinema.

The KGF star started off as an assistant director in the Sandalwood film industry. He felt disappointed as he would be asked to bring tea and cigarettes for the directors on the sets. Speaking with TV9, Yash said, “Everybody knows how assistant directors are treated in the industry. They are made to do everything but what an actual director does.”

He added, “I was asked to bring breakfast, tea and cigarettes for the directors. It really hurt my ego and I asked myself, ‘Do I need to do all this?’ But, I didn’t want to go back home a failure. Many give up at this point in time. I stayed strong as I wanted to achieve something.”

Not just this, Yash further revealed that his seniors would stare at him if he ever sat with them to have his meal. Nonetheless, the actor has cemented his position as one of the most bankable stars with his phenomenal acting skills.

For those unaware, Yash hails from Karnataka. He was born into a typical middle-class family and his father worked as a bus driver in KSRTC transport service. Previously, during the pre-release event of KGF, SS Rajamouli had said, “I was amazed after knowing that Yash is the son of a bus driver. I’m told that his father works as a bus driver even today. To me, Yash’s father is the real star more than the actor.”

Work-wise, Yash made his small screen debut with the series ‘Nand Gokul’, in 2004. Later, he appeared in films like ‘Jambada Hudugi’, ‘Mr. and Mrs Ramachari’, ‘Googly’ and more.

