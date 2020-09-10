Khaali Peeli Makers to Rework 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' to Avoid Legal Soup?

Recently, the first song from the upcoming Bollywood film Khaali Peeli, titled Beyonce Sharma Jayegi, received flak online for it's somewhat racist lyrics. The song used the words 'Goriye' meaning a fair-skinned woman, pictured on Ananya Panday and compared her to Beyonce, a black woman. While the song has been getting many 'dislikes' on YouTube, it might also land in legal trouble from the pop-star herself.

According to a report in Mid-day, Beyonce has trademarked her name to avoid commercial use. The report also stated that the makers are likely to rework on the lyrics of the song to avoid a legal battle.

"In a pre-emptive move, the makers are now planning to rewrite the song to avoid legal repercussions. A final call will be taken this week. With the dance number being called out for racism, it will be an unwise move to take on an international star like Beyoncé, especially at a time when the Black Lives Matter movement has set the stage for equality," a source was quoted saying by the publication.

Ananya Panday's Instagram post promoting Beyonce Sharma Jayegi was also met with backlash, as fans pointed out the racist undertones of the song.

Khaali Peeli has been directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. While the story is by Maqbool, the film is written by Yash Kesarwani and Seema Aggarwal.