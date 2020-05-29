Khaali Peeli, Rashmi Rocket, Sridevi Bungalow in IMPPA's List of Projects Needing Urgent Resumption of Shoot

With a list of unfinished projects and a well-planned Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure safety in the time of COVID-19, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) submitted a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery on Thursday seeking permission to resume shooting.

The under-production films that IMPPA listed as projects that need to restart shooting urgently include the Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday starrer "Khaali Peeli" that has only three days' shooting left, and "Sridevi Bungalow" starring Priya Prakash Varrier that has 19 days' shooting left.

The Taapsee Pannu-starrer "Rashmi Rocket", the Anil Kapoor-starrer Netflix film "Ak Vs AK", "Main Mulayam Singh Yadav", and the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starre "Bole Chudiyan", are also among 31 films that are currently in various stages of shooting.

Television series like "Tujh Se Hai Raabta" and "Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao!" were mentioned among others as projects that have come to a halt.

Addressing the Maharashtra chief minister, the letter reads: "All entertainment content like feature film, TV serial, web series, documentaries, short films, music albums and all kinds of digital content etc. in various languages. Our more than 70 producer members had projects on the floor in Mumbai and whose work is totally held up who need support, help and co-operation of the Maharashtra Government. We are sure you will kindly to do everything required to provide relief to our members."

In the letter with a long list of 57 SOP guidelines, from sanitisation to social distancing, to the presence of a certified doctor, nurses and ambulance at the shooting location -- several things are mentioned.

The salient guidelines the letter touches upon are:

Monthly swab test like microbiology labs to check the sanitization of studio, sets and office.

Dedicated COVID help on set to make sure that all the sanitization, check-in, check-out, on-set hygiene and safety procedures are maintained.

Every crew/cast member should undergo temperature measurement with a contactless thermometer before entering the set.

Lightman or anyone handling other equipment to be provided industrial hand gloves with proper training about their usage. Construction department and other designated individuals must wear protective gloves. Crew members leaving the filming location (e.g. production, drivers or runners, etc.) must be equipped with protective gloves to prevent contamination of the filming area.

