Khaali Peeli Teaser: Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter Take You on a Mad Ride

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter feature in the recently released teaser of Khaali Peeli. The small clip was launched on Monday and gives a taste of what is in hold for the viewers from director Maqbool Khan's side, who brings together the young heartthrobs for the upcoming venture.

Khaali Peeli teaser gives a glimpse into the life of a taxi driver, played by Ishaan, who is recently out of jail and lands in trouble when an unassuming passenger, portrayed by Ananya, gets into his life. Seemingly, there is a lot of action in the Khaali Peeli and Ananya herself can be seen doing some stunts.

Ishaan flaunts his rugged look in the film, a side that has been unexplored in his previous projects. His accent also fits the character perfectly. Ananya looks beautiful and dangerous at the same time and much can't be gauged behind the innocent look she flaunts on her face. Khaali Peeli release date has not been revealed yet but it may head to OTT soon.

Check out Khaali Peeli teaser here.

Ananya was last seen on the big screen in Pati Patni Aur Woh while Ishaan's The Suitable Boy is also debuting new episodes on BBC. Khaali Peeli marks their pairing for the first time. The movie is anticipated for their fresh pairing and romance rumours.