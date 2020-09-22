Khaali Peeli Trailer: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter Starrer Promises to be an Action-packed Entertainer

The full length trailer of upcoming Bollywood movie Khaali Peeli has been released online. It debuts on digital platform Zee Plex on October 2 and features newbies Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter in main roles with Jaideep Ahlawat playing the antagonist.

The close to two-minute-long clip shows Ananya robbing Jaideep's character of money initially and then meeting Ishaan, who plays a cabbie, accidentally. As fate would have it, their lives come together. Trust issues linger between the two since cash is involved but no one seems to be the one to back out easily. Cat and mouse chase begins between Jaideep's gang and the two runaways as we enter the world of this urban crime-thriller.

Take a look at Khaali Peeli trailer here.

Here's a new poster of Khaali Peeli that was launched before the trailer.

Two songs from the movie have also been released till now-- Tehas Nehas and another dance number titled Duniya Sharma Jayegi. Anticipation is running high on the movie and makers will be excited to share their product with fans sooner than later.

Ananya will also be filming for her next with director Shakun Batra in Goa soon. Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa are part of the untitled film by Dhrama Productions.