Khandaani Shafakhana

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor

Director: Shilpi Dasgupta

Sex sells and as Khandaani Shafakhana would suggest sex problem resolutions sell even more. Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta the film, and specifically Sonakshi Sinha as Baby Bedi a medical representative from Hoshiarpur goes into regions where no woman has gone before—the sexologist zone. Come to think of it almost all parts of India that I have travelled and lived in, I haven’t ever chanced upon a female sexologist. So the film had my attention right from the word go.

If Vicky Donor explored the ambiguous realm of sperm donors and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan stepped into the male performance pressure zone, Khandaani Shafakhana views the whole issues of sexual health, bloopers and misadventures through a family gaze and why talk of sexual health should not be a taboo topic.

The movie makers stay true to their promise of, “The Only Sex Film for the Whole Family” and the film ends up being a straitjacketed one for it.