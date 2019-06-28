Khandaani Shafakhana’s Song Koka Out, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, Badshah Dance to the Party Anthem

After getting a new release date, Khandaani Shafakhana has now dropped its first song, Koka, on June 28. Released by T-Series, the song is sung by Badshah, Jasbir Jassi and Dhvani B, while Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and rapper Badshah can be seen dancing in the video. T-Series announced the release the song on its Twitter page with the caption, “The baap of all party songs. Tyaar raho to dance on the beats of #Koka.” Actors Varun and Sonakshi and singer Badshah also tweeted about the song on their pages along the same words.

In the song, while Sonakshi looks a complete Punjabi kudi sporting a short yellow satin kurti with a phulkari vest jacket and a parandi, Badshah looks dapper in his usual rapper avatar and Varun Sharma hits the show in a blue traditional outfit. In the video, the actress can also be seen doing some peppy dance steps that will steal your heart.

You can watch the song’s video here:

A peppy party number, Koka can make the audience groove to its beats in no time. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, while lyrics are by Tanishk Bagchi and Mellow D.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Divya Khosla Kumar, the movie is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta.

Recently, Khandaani Shafakhana has announced its new release date. The movie, which was scheduled to be out on July 26, will hit the screens on August 2. The film will lock horns with Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s Jabariya Jodi, which is releasing on August 2.

