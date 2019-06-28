Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Khandaani Shafakhana’s Song Koka Out, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, Badshah Dance to the Party Anthem

After getting a new release date, Khandaani Shafakhana has now dropped its first song, Koka.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 28, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Khandaani Shafakhana’s Song Koka Out, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, Badshah Dance to the Party Anthem
After getting a new release date, Khandaani Shafakhana has now dropped its first song, Koka.
Loading...

After getting a new release date, Khandaani Shafakhana has now dropped its first song, Koka, on June 28. Released by T-Series, the song is sung by Badshah, Jasbir Jassi and Dhvani B, while Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and rapper Badshah can be seen dancing in the video. T-Series announced the release the song on its Twitter page with the caption, “The baap of all party songs. Tyaar raho to dance on the beats of #Koka.” Actors Varun and Sonakshi and singer Badshah also tweeted about the song on their pages along the same words.

In the song, while Sonakshi looks a complete Punjabi kudi sporting a short yellow satin kurti with a phulkari vest jacket and a parandi, Badshah looks dapper in his usual rapper avatar and Varun Sharma hits the show in a blue traditional outfit. In the video, the actress can also be seen doing some peppy dance steps that will steal your heart.

You can watch the song’s video here:

A peppy party number, Koka can make the audience groove to its beats in no time. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, while lyrics are by Tanishk Bagchi and Mellow D.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Divya Khosla Kumar, the movie is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta.

Recently, Khandaani Shafakhana has announced its new release date. The movie, which was scheduled to be out on July 26, will hit the screens on August 2. The film will lock horns with Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s Jabariya Jodi, which is releasing on August 2.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram