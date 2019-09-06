Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Gets its Top Three Finalists After This Actor's Elimination

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will be hosted by Rohit Shetty and is being shot in Bulgaria.

News18.com

Updated:September 6, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
The very popular show Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently on its fear-defying 10th season. The contestants this year were the very popular TV celebrities including Karan Patel, RJ Malishka, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande amongst others. The top 4 candidates had come down to Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang and Balraj Sayal.

However, according to a report by Pinkvilla, Shivin Narang has been eliminated from the competition. According to the site, a source said, “Shivin, who played pretty well in the show, has been eliminated leaving Karishma, Balraj, and Karan in top 3. The contestants will return to India on the 9th of this month.”

Not only that, but the said source also revealed that the producers were keen to see Karishma Tanna as the winner. “Tanna has been performing well on the show. She is one of the front runners for the show, given her popularity and also based on the way she tackled all the stunts.”

Recently it was reported by the same entertainment portal that Swaragini famed actor Tejasswi Prakash had to quit the show as she suffered a serious eye injury. The actor is currently getting treatment in Bulgaria, where the show is set. The actor has suffered a hemorrhage in an eye, and cannot travel by flight without getting the required treatment.

The show will be hosted by director Rohit Shetty. The contestants will return to India on September 9. The finale will be shot in Mumbai, once the show is telecast.

