Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel Leave for Bulgaria for Shoot
Contestants who will be the part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 took off to Bulgaria in the wee hours of Thursday.
Image: Instagram/Shivin7
Khatron Ke Khiladi, the much-awaited adventure packed reality show, is all set to begin shooting for its 10th season. Contestants who will be the part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 took off to Bulgaria in the wee hours of Thursday, August 1. The season will be hosted by ace film director Rohit Shetty.
Despite the late night or early morning flight, participants looked all pepped up and excited as they were all smiles for the camera.
TV actors Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Radio Jockey Malishka, comedian and host Balraj Sayal and Bhojpuri superstar Rani Chatterji were seen at the Mumbai airport as they left for Bulgaria for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.
Along with these contestants, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will also see Dance India Dance fame choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.
Khatron Ki Khiladi season 9 was won by choreographer and actor Punit J Pathak. He faced some tough competition from Aditya Narayan.
The contestants will be taking tough challenges posed before them during the Khatron Ki Khiladi 10 in Bulgaria and the entire shoot is expected to last for 45 days.
The show will air in January 2020 after Bigg Boss 13 concludes.
