Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel Leave for Bulgaria for Shoot

Contestants who will be the part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 took off to Bulgaria in the wee hours of Thursday.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 1, 2019, 6:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel Leave for Bulgaria for Shoot
Image: Instagram/Shivin7
Loading...

Khatron Ke Khiladi, the much-awaited adventure packed reality show, is all set to begin shooting for its 10th season. Contestants who will be the part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 took off to Bulgaria in the wee hours of Thursday, August 1. The season will be hosted by ace film director Rohit Shetty.

Despite the late night or early morning flight, participants looked all pepped up and excited as they were all smiles for the camera.

TV actors Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Radio Jockey Malishka, comedian and host Balraj Sayal and Bhojpuri superstar Rani Chatterji were seen at the Mumbai airport as they left for Bulgaria for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

Along with these contestants, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will also see Dance India Dance fame choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

Khatron Ki Khiladi season 9 was won by choreographer and actor Punit J Pathak. He faced some tough competition from Aditya Narayan.

The contestants will be taking tough challenges posed before them during the Khatron Ki Khiladi 10 in Bulgaria and the entire shoot is expected to last for 45 days.

The show will air in January 2020 after Bigg Boss 13 concludes.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram