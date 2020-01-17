Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Promo Out, Rohit Shetty Welcomes Contestants To His ‘Darr Ki University’

The trailer of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Darr ke Aagey Jeet Hai was released by the makers on Friday. The 10th season of the adventure reality show will be hosted by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

The reality show has bee has been shot in Bulgaria and is scheduled to air on February 22 onwards.

The promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 was shared on Twitter. As the video begins, we see Rohit introduces himself as the professor of the eccentric university and he likes the screams of fright.

The clip then pans to the campus area where all contenders are seen having fun, clad in school uniforms.

Addressing the contestants, Rohit blows a whistle, causing wild bulls and tigers to appear, much to the contestants’ surprise, who are petrified and run around to save themselves from the chasing animals.

But a few seconds later, all the beasts vanish with Rohit’s subsequent whistle.

The video ends with Rohit saying, “This is not the world of dreams, it is the real world of fear, where terror will take class and cause torment.”

In this season of KKK 10, the list of daredevil participants includes, actors Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvalkar, Karan Patel, Rani Chatterjee, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, RJ Malishka, comedian Balraj Syal and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

