Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty Scolds Tejasswi Prakash for Interfering in Task

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 made a power-packed opening earlier this year. Since the start of season 10, each episode has been garnering strong audience reviews.

In a promo video shared from the upcoming episode, the show's host Rohit Shetty announces that the contestants will be divided among two teams led by Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Patel respectively. And the team that performs poorly will face elimination.

Later, he tells them that a champion will be returning to the show as a wild card entrant.

Coming in tonight on #KKK10 is someone who has been a part in the past.

Rohit got angry at Tejasswi yet again for interfering during a task. Tejasswi comes to help contestant Malishka during a task and Rohit Shetty scolds her. He says, "You are not directing the show. Be in your limits."

Ahead of this task for tonight, the captains, @TheKaranPatel and #TejasswiPrakash have made their best bet on contestants for their side. Tune in tonight at 9 PM on #Colors to watch what else is in store for you on #KKK10.

Many fans are speculating that Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla might take a entry on the show.

The promo also features a dance performance by the contestants on the song 'Mera Wala Dance' from Simmba.

Meanwhile, popular faces like Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Shivin Narang, Malishka, Adaa Kha, Amruta Khanvilkar and Balraj Syal are part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

