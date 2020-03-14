English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty Scolds Tejasswi Prakash for Interfering in Task

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty Scolds Tejasswi Prakash for Interfering in Task

After dividing the contestants among two teams, Rohit Shetty introduces a champion from the previous season as a wild card entrant.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 14, 2020, 4:40 PM IST
Share this:

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 made a power-packed opening earlier this year. Since the start of season 10, each episode has been garnering strong audience reviews.

In a promo video shared from the upcoming episode, the show's host Rohit Shetty announces that the contestants will be divided among two teams led by Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Patel respectively. And the team that performs poorly will face elimination.

Later, he tells them that a champion will be returning to the show as a wild card entrant.

Rohit got angry at Tejasswi yet again for interfering during a task. Tejasswi comes to help contestant Malishka during a task and Rohit Shetty scolds her. He says, "You are not directing the show. Be in your limits."

Many fans are speculating that Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla might take a entry on the show.

The promo also features a dance performance by the contestants on the song 'Mera Wala Dance' from Simmba.

Meanwhile, popular faces like Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Shivin Narang, Malishka, Adaa Kha, Amruta Khanvilkar and Balraj Syal are part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story