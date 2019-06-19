Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Yuvraj Singh, Karan Patel and Krystle D’souza in talks to Join Rohit Shetty’s Show
Rohit Shetty’s hit reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is soon going to release the tenth season and there is already a list of expected participants that is creating a lot of buzz.
Rohit Shetty’s hit reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is soon going to release its tenth season and there is already a list of expected participants that is creating a lot of buzz on the Internet. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Yuvraj Singh, the former Indian cricketer, who announced his retirement last week, may come on-board as he is in talks with the makers of the show. Also, not just India’s ace cricketer Yuvi, but TV actors Karan Patel and Krystle D’souza might take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.
While Karan Patel is known for his role in hit TV show Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, where he plays the lead opposite Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya; Krystle D’souza is popular for her role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which also starred Nia Sharma. According to a statement published by the Mumbai Mirror, as informed by a source close to the development, read, “They are yet to sign on the dotted line, but all the three celebrities are in advanced talks for the show and the channel is keen to get them on board by next week.”
The last season of the show, which aired in 2018, had celebrity participants including Shamita Shetty, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, S Sreesanth, Aditya Narayan, and many others. While Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 was shot in Argentina, the shooting for the upcoming season will begin in August in Bulgaria.
The report also mentioned that Rohit Shetty will be taking a short break from the shooting schedule of Sooryavanshi to shoot the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in August. Rohit’s next directorial Sooryavanshi will star Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh and Nikitin Dheer.
