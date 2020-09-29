Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash Star in New Romantic Single 'Sunn Zara'

Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash, former contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, will soon be appearing in a romantic video song called Sunn Zara. The TV actors have shot the music video at a beautiful location in Mumbai.

The first poster of the romantic song has been unveiled, showing Tejasswi and Shivin as a happy couple taking a stroll together. To add to the romantic mood, there are autumn leaves strewn over the poster, enhancing the theme of the song.

Their look in the poster is quite casual. Tejasswi is seen in a white top and shorts along, with a bomber jacket, while Shivin is seen wearing navy blue joggers, a sky blue shirt and reading glasses, giving a nerdy touch to the look.

Shivin shared the poster on Instagram and said, "Announcing my latest love song 'Sunn Zara' with Indie Music Label. Be mesmerised by this love song that's unlike any other. Coming soon... this October! Stay tuned to @indiemusiclabel."

The actress is also excited for the song as she wrote "yaaay" followed by a dancing emoji.

Shivin and Tejasswi have been two of the most talked about contestants in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The two had won hearts with their never give up spirit, however, it was their equation which managed to grab the attention.