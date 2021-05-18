Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: A Look Back at the Past Winners and What They're Doing Now

With the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi under works in Cape Town, participants like Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya are keeping the fans hyped with their social media updates before the premiere of the show. So, while we are waiting for the stunt-based reality show to hit television screens, here is a look back at the past winners of the show and what they are doing now.

Nethra Raghuraman (Season 1)

Actress and model Nethra Raghuraman won the first season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2008. Before her stint in the reality show, she had a couple of films to her name like Takshak and Bhopal Express. After winning the season, she went on to do two more films- Husn - Love and Betrayal and Bhagya Na Jaane Koi.

Anushka Manchanda (Season 2)

Anushka Manchanda, who made her debut in the music industry with the song ‘O Mahire’ from the 2004 Tamil film Manmadhan won the second season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. After her win, she appeared in two more reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Nights Bachao, and a couple of films. Currently, she is one of the most popular playback singers in Bollywood.

Shabir Ahluwalia (Season 3)

Shahib Ahluwalia is a popular face in the television industry and known for starring in the daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. Following his win in 2010, he hosted the reality show Guinness World Records – Ab India Todega and featured in Celebrity Cricket League. He ventured into OTT with the 2019 web series Fixerr.

Aarti Chhabria (Season 4)

She won the fourth season in 2011. She had stepped into the world of showbiz at the age of three and made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with the film Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai. She has several films to her credit including Shootout At Lokhandwala, Teesri Aankh: The Hidden Camera and Shaadi No. 1. Aarti was last seen on screen in the 2015 horror anthology television series Darr Sabko Lagta Hai.

Rajneesh Duggal (Season 5)

The winner of Mister India 2003 won the fifth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2014. He gained immense popularity with his lead role in Vikram Bhatt’s horror thriller 1920 and did several other films after that. Following his win, he starred in films like Spark, Creature 3D and Ek Paheli Leela. He was last seen in the 2019 film Mushkil.

Aashish Chaudhary (Season 6)

Aashish Chaudhary is quite popular for playing comic roles. Some of his popular films include Dhamaal, Teesri Aankh: The Hidden Camera and Double Dhamaal. He won the sixth season in 2015.

Sidharth Shukla (Season 7)

One of the most loved television actors, and one of the popular winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Sidharth Shukla is very much active in his career right now. After winning the season in 2017, he went on to win another reality show, Bigg Boss season 13 in 2019. Apart from doing television shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, he has also appeared in a couple of films and music videos. The actor will next be seen in the third season of the web series Broken But Beautiful.

Shantanu Maheshwari (Season 8)

Shantanu Maheshwari became a household name after appearing in Channel V’s teen dance drama show Dil Dosti Dance. His dance crew, Desi Hoppers emerged as the winner in the World of Dance 2015 Championship and Maheshwari went on to give a special performance in the 11th season of America’s Got Talent. The actor-dancer is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. He won the eighth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2017.

Punit Pathak (Season 9)

Dancer-actor Punit Pathak rose to fame by participating in the reality show Dance India Dance. In 2019 he won the ninth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and appeared in the 2020 film Street Dancer

Karishma Tanna (Season 10)

Another popular face in the television industry, Karishma Tanna made her debut with the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001. Her popularity got a boost with her stints in reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She did several television shows and films like Sanju, Grand Masti and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. She won Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2020.

Nia Sharma- Khatron ke Khiladi Made in India

A spin-off of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Khatron ke Khiladi Made in India aired in 2020 and had filmmaker Rohit Shetty as the host. Before emerging as a winner, she was a contestant on the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8. The actress became a household name with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja. She was recently seen in the second season of her web series Jamai 2.0.

