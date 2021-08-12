Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Aastha Gill Requests Fans to Stop Blaming Shweta Tiwari for Her Elimination

Aastha Gill, who was eliminated from the reality and stunt TV series Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 last week, shared a request on her Instagram Stories and it is for her closest friend, Shweta Tiwari. The story comes a few days post the bashing that Shweta has been facing after Aastha’s elimination from the show. Shweta, who is a captain in the game show, chose Aastha for an elimination task which ended up being not in her favour. Aastha is a non-swimmer who was pitted against two other swimmer contestants. This episode left fans and contestants crying as the chirpy singer made her exit. What followed was netizens bashing Shweta and accusing her of intentionally choosing Aastha.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old singer, who was seen partying with co-contestant Arjun Bijlani, Shweta and Arjun’s wife Neha Swami, shared a set of videos on her Insta stories and asked her fans to stop with the accusations. In the video, Aastha can be seen asking Shweta if she wants to say anything to the people who are bashing her on the Internet, to which Shweta asks the singer to clarify. Aastha then says, “Guys mat karo yaar (Guys don’t do it please). She is the closest and the sweetest.” Aastha also mentioned that Shweta was devastated by her elimination and she had to be consoled.

Internet had a difficult time accepting Aastha’s elimination, including Rashami Desai - one of the contestants of KKK 11. On Sunday, Arjun shared a tweet where he asked the audience’s opinion on the episode to which Rashami Desai commented saying, “I cried, I love her.” Take a look:

In an Instagram Story shared by Arjun on Wednesday, the actor can be seen asking Shweta why she keeps bothering her on national television, to which both of them can be seen laughing their hearts out.

Coming back to Aastha and Shweta, the 40-year-old actress was recently asked by the paparazzis about the episode, to which she responded saying it is how the game show works and people will eventually support her again.

