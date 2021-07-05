Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Host Party for Sana Makbul

Contestants of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 have returned to base. They were shooting for the upcoming season in Cape Town, South Africa. One of the contestants, actress Sana Makbul was recently seen spending time with her friends. Actress Ankit Lokhande and her boyfriend Vicky Jain threw a party in Sana’s honour. The trio was joined by their friends and industry colleagues.

Ankita shared a series of fun videos and pictures from the gala night. People were spotted dancing their hearts out to the beats of peppy numbers.

Later in the day, Anikta shared a picture with Vicky on Instagram. The actress looked breathtaking in a LBT. As for make-up, she kept it low with just a dash of lip colour. On the other hand, Vicky complemented her by picking an all-grey outfit. He paired it with sports shoes and a cap. “At some part of life or the other, we all become memories for others. So make sure you be a good one," read the caption.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 will soon air on Colors channel. All the contestants will be seen performing thrilling tasks on host Rohit Shetty’s command. The show has an interesting list of contestants this year as well.

