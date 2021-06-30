Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani Gets Warm Welcome at Home After Return from Cape Town

Contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 had returned from Cape Town on June 23 and were completing their quarantine in the film city. Arjun Bijlani, who reportedly is one of the top 5 finalists of the show, has returned home after completing his quarantine period. The TV star received an adorable and lovely welcome at home planned by his wife Neha Swami and son Ayaan. Arjun came home to a beautiful golden and black balloon decoration. The helium balloons had his pictures attached with strings that were dangling along with other decorations around the house.

In her recent Instagram Stories, Neha gave a sneak peek of the welcome decoration at their house. She shared a picture of the whole decoration which had ‘Welcome Papa’ balloons in the center. Neha also gave a walk-through of the decorations zooming on all the pictures of Arjun from Cape Town. Sharing the video on the Instagram stories, she wrote, “Welcome home” and tagged Arjun.

Arjun had returned to India along with his fellow participants of KKK 11 after the wrap-up and was under quarantine for the past week along with others. The actor will be seen in the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show which is likely to go on-air in the month of July. The show will replace Dance Deewane.

Earlier, the channel had shared several promos each centering a participant. The host of the show Rohit Shetty introduced all participants with quirky rhyming lines and visuals of them performing stunts. Arjun had shared the promo of the show, featuring him performing an electric shock-based stunt, on his Instagram handle. The actor can be seen screaming, singing, and making fun of his name during the stunt along with the host. Arjun captioned the promo as “Can’t believe the amount of shocks I have taken. one crazy experience.” Tagging director Rohit in the caption he wrote that he is going to miss the statement – “ho jayega sir (it will be done sir).”

