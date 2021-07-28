Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestant Aastha Gill to Participate in Bigg Boss OTT?

Over the years, Bollywood star Salman Khan has managed to bring a different flavour in each season of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. While Salman remains to be an integral part of the BB house, producer-director Karan Johar has been roped in for hosting the show on the OTT platform. For the first six weeks, the show will premiere on Voot and will be hosted by Johar.

If the makers have two phenomenal hosts, then the star cast also has to be at par. As per a recent SpotBoyE report, popular singer Aastha Gill might also participate in the digital version of Bigg Boss. Aastha is currently showing off her daring side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty. It is learned that the singer was approached for Bigg Boss OTT when she was shooting in Cape Town for KKK 11. Although she had first denied the offer, the makers were in talks with her. Later, after a change of thoughts, she agreed to be part of the show. However, confirmation has not been made by either side yet.

Aastha was not the only contestant of KKK 11, who was approached by the makers of Bigg Boss. Arjun Bijlani had also confirmed that he was approached for Bigg Boss 15. Though he did not announce about entering the show, rumours have it that Arjun has made up his mind to be a part of the reality show this year. Ridhima Pandit is also expected to feature in the 15th edition of the show. As per reports, the actress, who rose to popularity by the show Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, has given her nod to enter the house.

The final list of contestants has not been announced by the makers, but with Karan taking the reins for the first six weeks, viewers can expect a ‘masaledar and highly controversial season.’

