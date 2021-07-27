Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestants Rahul, Abhinav, Vishal, Arjun, Varun Dance to Bihari Songs

Season 11 of popular reality stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi is creating a lot of buzz. The show wasshot in the beautiful Cape Town. Hosted by director Rohit Shetty, this season has many popular faces like Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh and Nikki Tamboli. The tagline for this season is Darr Vs Dare. Apart from taking part in dangerous stunts and doing their best to excel their tasks, contestants are having a ball of a time as they bond with each other off set.

The men in the show have bonded like a house on fire. Vishal, Varun, Abhinav, Rahul andArjun keep sharing their Cape Town shenanigans and never fail to have a good time together. Television actor Vishal recently shared a clip where these contestants seem to be having a gala time as they put on their shades and dance on popular Bihari songs Lipstick and Raja Raja.

Abhinav and Arjun can be seen dancing their heart out as Rahul and Varun join them. Vishal, who is from Bihar, can be seen singing the songs as other complement him with their dance moves. The post left many laughing as the hilarious contestants enjoyed each other's company. Vishal was last seen in Bigg Boss season 14. Rahul and Abhinav were also a part of the show, the former was the first runner-up.

Vishal shares quite a strong equation with MTV Roadies star Varun. Their friendship is palpable in the episodes too. He also added that he cherishes his bonding with Divyanka and Shweta — who isalsohis co-star in the show Begusarai. Vishal keeps posting pictures with other contestants on his social media handles and keeps his fans updated with all the highlights of his life.

