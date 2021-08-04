Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestant Anushka Sen Receives Watch Worth Rs 40,000 as Birthday Present

Anushka Sen is celebrating her 19th birthday today, August 4. Anushka, who is also the youngest contestant to feature on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is in Udaipur with her family for a small vacation. On the occasion of her birthday, Anushka’s parents planned this trip for a quick getaway. They also gifted her a luxurious high-end watch. The actress had shared several pictures of her beautiful gift as she could not stop admiring the pear finish of the watch.

The watch that the birthday girl can be seen flaunting is worth Rs 40,000. However, if it is a customised gift for Anushka then it may be more on the higher side. The birthday girl is having a wonderful time with her family and she thanked them for the beautiful surprise trip. Here are some pictures Anushka has shared from her stay –

Dressed in a black outfit, crop top and front-slit long skirt, Anushka looked extremely gorgeous.

For her birthday celebration at midnight, the actress opted for an ethnic outfit. Sharing a series of pictures in the caption she simply wrote “19.”

In KKK 11, Anushka has bonded quite well with the co-contestants, especially Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh. The actress has received customised red sneakers as a gift from Varun. In a series of Instagram Stories, Anushka revealed that she is to an extent obsessed with them. Varun dropped in a birthday post for his little friend. Sharing a couple of pictures, he wrote, “Happy birthday! Don’t ever change! Lots of love!”

The actress was indeed overwhelmed by the post, and she extended love and hugs to her big brother in the comment section. Anushka wrote, “Thank you so much my brother! Big hug and loads of love.”

