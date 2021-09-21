Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Did Ridhi Dogra Just Confirm Arjun Bijlani is the Winner?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is nearing its finale. The grand finale is all set to air on Colors on September 25 and 26. The top five contestants of the season are Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjun Bijlani and Shweta Tiwari, who are competing for the trophy and a new car.

Arjun, one of the finalists and a strong contender to win this season, took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of himself from the sets of the stunt-based reality show in Mumbai, and captioned them, “Wish me luck .. !! #kkk11 #finale #khatronkekhiladi @colorstv ..(sic)." However, it was his friend and television actress Ridhi Dogra’s comment that caught everyone’s attention. She congratulated the actor in the comments section.

Earlier, in a conversation with IANS, Arjun had said, “This year, it is not about winning or losing; it is more about keeping our spirits high and moving forward. I sincerely believe that each participant this year is a winner because this is a situation like no other. At this moment, the energy to pull yourself out of the dark zone and all the negativity for the show is commendable on everyone’s part."

