Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanaka Tripathi Shares 'Injury Mark' Given by Crocodile During Task

TV actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are on a road trip as they planned to travel across Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi before they reach Vivek’s hometown in Chandigarh. The actress has been treating her fans with stunning views and clicks from her wonderful vacation trip. Divyanka was seen on the television show Banoo Main Teri Dulhaan but it did not bring her the desired fame. Later, she played the lead in the popular TV show Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, portraying the character of Dr Ishita Iyer Bhalla.

Now the popular ‘bahu rani’ of Hindi TV industry was seen in a completely new avatar in the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. In the first episode of the show, which aired on July 17, fans saw remarkable performances by contestants, but it was Divyanka who simply took away the limelight. The task which left her fellow contestants Nikki Tamboli and Saurabh Raj Jain trembling, she completed it with full ease. The contestants along with the host of the show, Rohit Shetty could not stop praising the actress for her fearless attitude.

In the task, Divyanka picked up a baby crocodile with bare hands and did not give up even when the reptile hit her with its tail. However, she suffered a small cut on the left side of her face. On July 20, the TV actress posted two pictures on Instagram wherein she shared her injury mark. In the first snap, she is seen gazing outside the window while the second one is a zoom-in which showcases a small injury mark on her face.

Sharing the click, Divyanka wrote in the caption that she would prefer to wear a tooth mark of a crocodile. “I love nature too much to carry Croc leather. I rather wear Croc tooth mark on my chin and Croc claw mark on my wrist,” she wrote.

Some reports have claimed that Divyanka is one of the top finalists of the show but nothing has been confirmed by the makers. However, it will be interesting to see her journey in this adventurous reality show.

