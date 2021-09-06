Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi is First Finalist, Says 'Feel Like Queen of Cape Town'

Stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa with host Rohit Shetty during the pandemic. Recently, the contestants were part of a task that would earn them a spot in the season finale. It was a face off between Rahul Vaidya and Divyanka Tripathi, who had to perform the stunt together.

Divyanka and Rahul had to climb off a bus hanging in the air through a ladder, and pull the mannequin down through a pulley. After this step, the contestants had to unhook the mannequin, take out an equipment from the car and attach it to the danger box. On pressing the button, there’s a fire blast and the stunt is finished.

Divyanka beat Rahul in this task and host Rohit was extremely happy to see her win the Ticket To Finale Race. Earlier, in the first episode of the show, Rohit had said that he saw Divyanka in the final. With this stunt she has earned her rightful place and that too before the others. In the first task, Divyanka had shown her courage when she picked up an alligator without thinking twice for the stunt. She had got hurt on her face but that did not force her to abort.

After the conclusion, Divyanka was thrilled to win this task and said, “I feel like the queen of Cape Town."

On the other hand, the other contestants pulled Rahul’s leg for not being able to pull the mannequin down.

