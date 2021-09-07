Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi Pens Sweet Note Thanking Rohit Shetty

Divyanka Tripathi, who is a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and the first to reach the finale by winning a task, penned a sweet note for show host Rohit SHetty and shared some memories from the time of shoot in Cape Town, South Africa.

Divyanka thanked Rohit for the lessons he taught her during the KKK journey. She captioned her post on social media, “Late teacher’s day post. A confession- Dear Rohit Sir, the introvert me didn’t have guts to chat with you, to ask you questions upfront or crack jokes with you. I just listened to you quietly, got motivated by you, learnt from afar like Eklavya (cheesy but true😁). I gathered true courage to give you a few shy fist bumps or this hug only after I was able to prove myself. Thank you for the lessons taught during this journey. Will cherish it forever (sic)."

Rohit also said that Khatron Ke Khiladi is very special for him and he is happy with the response that this action-based reality show is receiving from the audience. Talking about the show, Rohit shared, “KKK11 is very special to me, and we tried to amp up the thrill factor with every episode. We have some of the best contestants who have ensured to entertain the viewers with their winning spirit. It makes me really happy to know our hard work is paying off and the audiences are loving this season."

Shot during the pandemic in Cape Town, the much-anticipated show has been making headlines because of its daredevil stunts and the winning spirit of each contestant.

