Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Eliminated Nikki Tamboli Makes Comeback, Rohit Shetty Plays Prank on Her

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi has been impressing the audience with its latest edition. Former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli was the first one to get eliminated from the show. For the unknown, the actress was eliminated for aborting three stunts back-to-back. Soon after her elimination, rumours of her come back started to surface. In some of her interviews, she hinted about her re-entry into the show.

While speaking to SpotBoyE, Nikki had shared that not everyone gets a second chance. “There were 2-3 days that were extremely memorable for me and now when I have already said that (not) everyone gets a second chance. So, wait and watch,” she added.

Nikki had shared that her brother’s demise had affected her performance. She said that her expectations were that she will be able to go till the end but unfortunately, the actress was not able to overcome her fear. Nikki had also revealed that her family and close friends were disappointed with her performance in the show.

But here is good news for her fans as the actress is slated to re-enter the show today, which is July 31. The latest promo of KKK 11 featured Nikki’s entry.

Sharing the clip, the channel revealed that Nikki will be once again be seen on the show but the atrocities, in the form of tasks, will increase. Though fans have high expectations from her second stint in the show, host Rohit Shetty continues to pull her leg. He asked the Bigg Boss14 finalist, to put her hand inside opaque boxes and identify the objects by touching them. The actress was suspicious that the object might be some species and was horrified to put her hand inside the box. Her funny reactions leave her co-contestants and Rohit in splits.

Sharing the latest promo on her Instagram handle, Nikki wrote that she was finally back with a bang, lots of laughter, fun, and entertainment. “Are you guys ready,” she asked her fans who have been desperately waiting for her comeback.

