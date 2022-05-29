Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Fame Anushka Sen to Begin Shooting for Her Debut Korean Project, Shares Pics

Khatron ke Khiladi 11 fame Anushka Sen is all set to begin the shooting for her debut Korean project. The actress, who is in Korea right now, shared several photos and videos on her official Instagram handle. The pictures see her making a heart shape sign with her fingers, a popular sign used in K-drama and K-pop. She shared photos of the delicious dishes she has been enjoying. She also gave a glimpse of her day out in Korea and posed amid beautiful background.

Take a look at her posts:

Speaking to Hindustan Times earlier, Anushka said that the year 2022 looks very promising and she is excited about signing up with a Korean agency. Sen further said that this will be a different year for her. There is a lot of exchange happening between India and Korea, she said, adding that we love their K-dramas and K-Pop and Koreans also love our cinema and our culture.

Sen’s fan base in Korea was a big factor in her decision to pursue a career as an artist in the country. Talking about it, Anushka said that she is surprised that she has a sizeable fan following in South Korea. Sen said that she can’t wait for her Korean fans to see her immerse herself in their culture through her two projects. She added that she can’t wait to tap that market.

Meanwhile, Anushka was last seen as the youngest contestant on the stunt-based TV reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

After playing the role of Meher in the children’s fantasy show, Baalveer, Anushka also essayed the character of Manikarnika Rao/Rani Lakshmi Bai in the Indian historical drama television series Jhansi Ki Rani.

