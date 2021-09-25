Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale: Why Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi Are Most Impressive Competition Beasts

Five contestants remain on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 ahead of Sunday’s grand finale where one of them will be awarded the trophy and a brand new car by host Rohit Shetty. The finalists this season are Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood. Khatron Ke Khiladi has become a national phenomenon thanks to the daredevil stunts that contestants perform on the show. While some stunts are physical in nature (such as dangling from a helicopter), others are merely horrible often involving creepy crawlers or reptiles.

This season, the contestants shot for the tasks in Cape Town, South Africa, but the finale and winner announcement shoot happened at Film City in Mumbai on September 21. While we are fairly confident who will be moving in the top 2, let’s take a look at which contestants have had the most impressive journeys this season:

Divya Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is part actor and part daredevil. She bid adieu to her fears and put herself in danger on several occasions to pull off miraculous feats to thrill audiences, such as crossing a giant swing in about three minutes or picking up a crocodile and running while holding it in arms. Divyanka impressed the viewers in the very first episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 wherein she had to carry a crocodile in her arms and put it in a cage. She completed that task within a few seconds. Host Rohit Shetty called her the most daring contestant of this season. In fact, he touted her as one of the finalists on day 1.

Divyanka topped herself yet again when she performed a stunt on fighter planes. The task was to climb on the fighter plane and collect as many as 10 flags and Divyanka pulled it off amazingly. In another stunt, Divyanka and her fellow contestants Mahekk Chahal and Vishal Aditya Singh had to cross a giant swing in the middle of the air, above water. While Vishal failed to complete the stunt, Mahekk finished it in around 10 minutes. However, Divyanka took only about 3 minutes 36 seconds to complete the task, leaving Rohit Shetty and her co-contestants speechless.

Humari sherni ne Kamal kardiyaAnkel problem hone ke baad bhi sooo proud of you soo smoothly done the stunt @Divyanka_T#DivyankaTripathi#KKK11 #KhatronKeKhiladi #KhatronKeKhiladi11 pic.twitter.com/MiBsE8Fp33— vineeta (@Vineeta00721904) August 1, 2021

Divyanka, in fact, got a direct entry to the finale of this season as she aced the ticket to finale task, defeating Rahul Vaidya. It was one of the most challenging and taxing tasks of the season in which the two had to climb off a bus hanging in the air through a ladder, and pull the mannequin down through a pulley and unhook it. They had to then take out equipment from the car stationed there, and attach it to the danger box. But Divyanka did it so effortlessly with a big smile on her face.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani floored the audience with his daredevil tendencies on the show. He was one of the first contestants to win the K-medal, which gave him the power to skip any stunt even if it was an elimination task. There was a big battle among the contestants for winning the first K-Medal. Multiple stunts were performed among the contestants, but in the end, it was a face-off between Vishal Aditya Singh and Arjun in the final stunt. The task performed between both of them involved a rescue operation of four family members (mannequins) from a bus that was sunk underwater. Arjun took less time to finish the extremely challenging underwater stunt than Vishal, and hence, was declared the winner of the first K-medal.

This season, the show had a series of underwater stunts which time and again made all the contestants nervous because breathing underwater becomes very difficult after a point if you are not a professional swimmer. And, Arjun faced something similar during a task wherein he had to pick some balls which were chained and locked underwater. Even though the actor aced the task smoothly, he called it one of his “toughest" stunts on the show.

Who can forget his brave performance with Divyanka in a stunt involving electric shock? In the task, Arjun and Divyanka had to perform together as partners on an electric tower. While performing the stunt, Arjun experienced multiple electric shocks as he touched the wrong wires while unhooking metal flags from the tower. But the duo came out with flying colours as they collected maximum metal flags, as opposed to their competitors Varun Sood-Sana Makbul and Abhinav Shukla-Nikki Tamboli.

Arjun performed several outrageous stunts in the season that it’s amazing he has come out of each one of them with no injuries, unlike his co-contestants.

