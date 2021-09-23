Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finalist Rahul Vaidya Says 'I Have Developed Fear of Heights'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is gearing up for its finale. Rahul Vaidya, who participated on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 after emerging as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 14, says, “These reality shows give you fans. Bigg Boss has a huge audience. But I had never thought that Khatron Ke Khiladi was watched by so many people, especially kids. Kids as old as 5, who don’t even know who I am, come to me and say you are the one ‘jiske upar saanp daala tha’, ‘jo paani me kude the’. So they get very fascinated by seeing such shows. I am so happy I did this show and I had a great time doing this show."

The singer, who was seen complaining about back issues on Bigg Boss, shared how it hindered some of his performances on Khatron Ke Khiladi. “There were some stunts in which I had a back problem. So, I did have that blockage when it came to give my 100%. However, it is all in the mind. This is what I have learned from the show. The fears are mostly in the mind. If you just go for it, I think you overcome it."

Rahul credited the show host for helping him throughout his journey. He said, “I would just like to say, I love Rohit Shetty."

The singer also made some good friends during his stint on the show. He said, “It has been great. Everybody has been sweet. It was pleasure to know them all."

Rahul concluded on how his participation on Khatron Ke Khiladi was an amalgamation of overcoming and developing fears. He said, “There is one fear which I developed after going to Khatron Ke Khiladi, that is height. I never thought I had fear of height. But oh my god, I have developed it."

Besides Rahul, the other finalists of season 11 are Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjun Bijlani and Shweta Tiwari. The grand finale is all set to be held on September 25-26 at 9:30 pm on Colors.

