Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Five Contestants to Get Evicted in Shocking Mass Elimination?

Some of your favourite television stars have come together for the stunt/dare reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The show is currently being shot in Cape Town in South Africa and will soon air on Colors. The shooting for the show started last month when contestants flew off to the South African coastal city. Even though the show has not aired yet, contestants have been sharing some pictures from their stay in Cape Town. This time the show will feature celebrities like Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Sana Sayyad, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Besides introducing some new daring stunts and tasks, this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is also going to be quite competitive for the contestants. It is being reported that this time, five contestants will be evicted in a week, unlike the usual weekly eliminations where one contestant is sent home from the show. According to a recent Instagram post, five contestants will be evicted within a week, leaving only the top 8 contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

Earlier it was reported that Vishal Aditya Singh is the first contestant to have been eliminated from the show. It is being said that Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Astha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, and Anushka Sen’s journey will reportedly end. However, there’s no official confirmation yet.

