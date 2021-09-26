Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Grand Finale: Arjun Bijlani Wins the Season, Divyanka Tripathi Emerges as the Runner-up

Actor Arjun Bijlani has been crowned the winner of this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. He took home the trophy and a new car. Actress Divyanka Tripathi emerged as the runner-up, she lost to Arjun with 20 seconds time difference in completion of the final task. Besides Arjun and Divyanka, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood were the finalist on the stunt-based reality show.

The actor said earlier that Khatron Ke Khiladi felt very different this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. “This year, it is not about winning or losing; it is more about keeping our spirits high and moving forward. I sincerely believe that each participant this year is a winner because this is a situation like no other. At this moment, the energy to pull yourself out of the dark zone and all the negativity for the show is commendable on everyone’s part," Arjun shared.

Apart from shoot work, Arjun has also tied up with an initiative that helps Covid patients find beds in hospitals across the country. He shared earlier that it is imperative for everyone to come forward and pitch in with efforts to fight the virus.

