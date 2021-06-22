Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Here's Who Made it to the Top 5

Rohit Shetty has recently wrapped up the shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. A series of promos have been shared by Colors TV featuring Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, and Nikki Tamboli. The promos alone have left people guessing what tasks the contestants would have faced. The show will most likely replace Madhuri Dixit's Dance Deewane 3. Reportedly, the show will premiere on Colors TV in the month of July this year.

Shetty penned an emotional note on his Instagram handle as their 42-day long crazy and action-packed ride came to an end. It was Shetty's seventh stint as a host of the stunt-based reality show. Sharing a photo and informing about the wrap, he hailed the courage and determination shown by the crew members, team Colors, contestants, and the stunt team at a time when the world is engulfed by a feeling of fear.

Though the final task has been conducted, the winner of KKK 11 will be announced at a live event, just like every year. There is time for the show to go on air, but the top 5 finalists have emerged. According to a report, Yeh Hain Mohabbatein fame-Divyanka became the first finalist on the show. She was followed by Roadies winner and Ace of Space contestant Varun Sood. Some reports had also stated that Sood suffered a thumb injury he recovered. The favourite bahu of television Shweta Tiwari, who underwent a massive transformation, has also reached the top-5. The handsome hunk of TV industry Arjun Bijlani, who is for the first time participating in a reality show, has also made up to the finals. As per reports, the fifth spot was filled by Bigg Boss 13 alum Vishal Aditya Singh.

The 11th season of the show was being shot in Cape Town and had well-known names as participants. Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Astha Gill, Sana Makbul, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahekk Chahal, and Anushka Sen are some of them. The youngest contestant of the lot, Anushka Sen had recently contracted COVID-19 virus and was isolated on the set.

